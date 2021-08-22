Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.23.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zynga Inc#Znga#Zynga Poker#Znga#Marketbeat#Keycorp#Barclays#Morgan Stanley#Bank Of America#Sec#Fulton Bank N A#Synovus Financial Corp#Caprock Group Inc#Arkadios Wealth Advisors#Kovack Advisors Inc#Zynga Zynga Inc#Free Slots#Black Diamond Casino#Willy Wonka Slots#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy Coinbase Stock After the Recent Earnings Pop?

In this video I will be going over Coinbase's (NASDAQ:COIN) Q2 earnings report as well as some risks everyone needs to be aware of. You can find the video below. Coinbase reported earnings per share of $6.42, beating expectations of $2.57, and revenue of $2.23 billion, beating expectations of $1.83 billion. Net income was $1.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA was $1.1 billion. The company said it now has over 9,000 financial institutions using Coinbase, and retail monthly transacting users (MTUs) stood at 8.8 million, up 44% quarter over quarter, while "verified users" on the platform were 68 million.
StocksBenzinga

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For AGCO

Analysts have provided the following ratings for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for AGCO. The company has an average price target of $160.5 with a high of $170.00 and a low of $141.00.
StocksBenzinga

JD.com And Baidu Lead The Nasdaq-100 In A Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. indices were trading higher Tuesday on continued strength as investors await the Fed's Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium this week. The recent FDA approval of Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine has also helped lift stocks in reopening sectors. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.31% to...
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AMZN, BBY, CRM, GME

The market continues to grind at all-time highs as earnings trickle in and ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole meeting. With this in mind, let’s look at a few top stock trades as we approach midweek. Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Amazon (AMZN) I know I have...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Rani Therapeutics, RxSight: 2 Bullish Health Care Stock Picks From BofA

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI), an early stage platform technology company that promotes oral dosing with its RaniPill, and RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST), an ophthalmology-focused MedTech company, went public in late July. Here's what BofA Securities has to say about the newly listed stocks. The Healthcare Analysts: BofA Securities analyst Geoff...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Are Maxim Integrated Shares Trading Higher Today?

The China State Administration for Market Regulation issued an antitrust clearance for chipmaker Analog Devices, Inc's (NASDAQ: ADI) proposed acquisition of peer Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). It is a big win amid a rigorous global regulatory environment that saw roadblocks to NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Arm deal. Analysts...
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: PFE, MRNA, NVDA, BABA

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Compostie hit new all-time highs on Monday. It’s been a week since I’ve written the Top Stock Trades column. And when I left, we were hitting new highs as well. Has anything changed? Let’s take a closer look. Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1:...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Callon Petroleum

Within the last quarter, Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Callon Petroleum. The company has an average price target of $47.11 with a high of $54.00 and a low of $38.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analysts Warn Of Q3 Slowdown In Robinhood's Doge-Reliant Growth

Financial analysts are anticipating a significant Q3 slowdown for Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) amid the company’s disclosure about crypto’s contribution to its second-quarter financial earnings. What Happened: In an investor note, Wolfe Research’s analyst Steven Chubak has warned to “beware of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) given its outsized contribution. As...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Marvell Technology, A Five-Year Analysis: How Important Is Re-Investing Dividends?

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: LSI Industries Q4 Earnings

Shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) moved higher by 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share rose 71.43% over the past year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.05. Revenue of $97,015,000 rose by 52.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $81,000,000.
StocksBenzinga

This Robot-Run Large Cap ETF Has Less Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook Compared To SPY And Is Bullish On These Manufacturing Stocks Instead

The Qraft AI-Enhanced US Large Cap ETF (NYSE:QRFT) has revealed that it has less holdings in “big tech” companies such as Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), in comparison to the SDPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY). What Happened: The exchange-traded fund, which...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Vipshop Stock Falls On Q2 Earnings Miss, Softer Q3 Outlook

Online discount retailer Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 22.8% year-on-year to $4.6 billion (RMB29.6 billion), versus the analyst consensus of $4.57 billion. Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Q2 revenue of $113.1 billion was up 27% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $115.1 billion. Alibaba Group Holding...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Recap: Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings

Shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share rose 29.41% year over year to $1.54, which beat the estimate of $1.44. Revenue of $1,246,000,000 higher by 23.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,220,000,000. Outlook. Q4 EPS expected...
StocksBenzinga

Apple, GM, Kroger, AbbVie, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Biogen — How Warren Buffett's Berkshire Adjusted Its Portfolio In Q2

Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) sharply lowered its exposure in General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK), AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) and added positions in Kroger Inc (NYSE: KR) and Aon Plc (NYSE: AON), in the second quarter, regulatory filings revealed on Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy