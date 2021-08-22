Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

In this video I will be going over Coinbase's (NASDAQ:COIN) Q2 earnings report as well as some risks everyone needs to be aware of. You can find the video below. Coinbase reported earnings per share of $6.42, beating expectations of $2.57, and revenue of $2.23 billion, beating expectations of $1.83 billion. Net income was $1.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA was $1.1 billion. The company said it now has over 9,000 financial institutions using Coinbase, and retail monthly transacting users (MTUs) stood at 8.8 million, up 44% quarter over quarter, while "verified users" on the platform were 68 million.