AAX Exchange Challenges the Status Quo with Its 20% APY Crypto Savings Account

In the past, just a few years ago, when Bitcoin was worth just a few hundred dollars, it was fine to think in terms of Bitcoin as the main unit, and many people would actually mine, buy and transact whole Bitcoins on the regular. But as we see Bitcoin rise above $50,000 again and even higher in the future, there are calls in the space for starting to use SATS as a way for everyday users to think about their Bitcoin holdings and transactions.