Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

AAX Exchange Challenges the Status Quo with Its 20% APY Crypto Savings Account

Posted by 
Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 5 days ago

If you are looking to keep growing money without the risk of losing it, interest savings accounts offer the best options. However, traditional finance companies and banks typically offer low rates that rarely exceed 1.5%. I’d bet that this is not what most investors are looking for and they would like to earn more than that. If offered a better option, such as 5% or 10% on their interest savings account, most would take this even if it means accommodating a little bit more risk.

www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savings Accounts#Exchange Rates#Aax#Online Savings Account#Celcius Network#Usdc#Fiat#Eur#Fdic#Aax Savings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Metamask Plans to Launch Its Own Crypto Token and Airdrop

In the community call live-streamed on YouTube on August 26th, the developers discussed layer-2 solutions, and custom networks for the Metamask community, elaborating future plans for an explicit token release. In a first-ever Developer Community call, Ethereum wallet Metamask disclosed plans to set up a token launch and airdrop. In...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Deximum Protocol Raises $10M to Power Innovative Products in DeFi

Deximum is built with the mission to create innovative blockchain solutions for corporate clients in the DeFi space and to provide staking infrastructure and “crowd-staking” services for individuals all around the world. Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocol Deximum has raised the sum of $10 million from investors during a multi-month Roadshow...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

6% of Total BTC in Circulation Held by Asset Managers and Companies

Analysts predict that the ultimate Bitcoin will be mined in 2140, with the market supply achieving a peak of 21 Mn coins. In a data disclosure by Buy Bitcoin Worldwide, approximately six percent of the Bitcoin current market supply is held by asset managers and companies. The data promises a steep increase in the graph for crypto adoption of assets.
CurrenciesNEWSBTC

Crypto Exchange AAX Makes the Switch to SATS in Support of Bitcoin Adoption

In the past, just a few years ago, when Bitcoin was worth just a few hundred dollars, it was fine to think in terms of Bitcoin as the main unit, and many people would actually mine, buy and transact whole Bitcoins on the regular. But as we see Bitcoin rise above $50,000 again and even higher in the future, there are calls in the space for starting to use SATS as a way for everyday users to think about their Bitcoin holdings and transactions.
EconomyNEWSBTC

AAX Exchange Plans the Launch of its NFT Marketplace

AAX Exchange plans to launch its NFT marketplace with an auction, contest and high-end collaborations in store. AAX Exchange is launching its flagship non-fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace and featuring selective artists’ high-end works. As a prelude to this marketplace, AAX is giving its users an opportunity to auction their NFTs for a charity campaign, at the same time the chance to win themed NFTs after trading.
Marketschatsports.com

BIG joins forces with crypto exchange Coinbase

Berlin International Gaming (BIG), a German esports organisation, has announced a partnership with Coinbase, a global bitcoin exchange. Coinbase will become a partner of BIG’s CSGO roster as part of the arrangement, predicated on producing digital activations through community participation. Sascha Rangoonwala, German Divison Manager, commented: “Crypto and esports are...
New York City, NYPosted by
Coinspeaker

Galaxy Digital Joins Hands with Alerian to Introduce Eight Crypto Indexes

The Galaxy Digital crypto indexes will deliver novel yet seamless access points to all the stakeholders in the digital assets ecosystem. The dramatic highs and lows of the crypto industry are attracting investors globally. The technology behind these blockchain mechanisms has continued to draw the interest of both institutional and retail investors. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd (TSX: GLXY) has tapped into this growing trend and launched two crypto index families in partnership with the pioneering index provider Alerian and S-Network Global Indexes. The index groups namely Alerian Galaxy Global Blockchain Indexes and Alerian Galaxy Global Cryptocurrency-Focused Blockchain Indexes will have the eight crypto indexes listed under them.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

IX Swap Announces Multiplatform Launch to Unlock STO and TSO Market

IX Swap seeks to solve the systemic lack of liquidity that has gripped the security token offerings (STO) and also the tokenized security offerings (TSO). IX Swap, a decentralized exchange that focuses to solve the liquidity issues for the security tokens and tokenized stocks, has set its launch for the IDO platform on September 8, 2021. According to the firm through a press release, Occam, ETHpad, and Poolz will be the first projects to conduct a token sale.
Personal FinancePosted by
Coinspeaker

Oklahoma-Based Vast Bank to Provide Direct Access to Crypto to Its Clients

Formerly known as Valley National Bank, Vast has become the first US bank to offer direct access to crypto to its clients. Vast Bank which is currently headquartered in Oklahoma has now adopted the crypto drive and will be offering direct access to cryptocurrency to its customers via their mobile banking app. The feature embedded in the app will allow the users to purchase Bitcoin and conduct other proceedings with the help of cryptocurrency.
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

eToro Records 23 Times Surge in Its Crypto Trading Commissions for Q2 2021

Crypto exchange eToro has registered a more than 121% surge in its client base. The company’s total user base by June 30 stood at 23.2 million. On Wednesday, August 26, the Israel-based crypto trading platform eToro reported stellar earnings for Q2 2021. The earnings from crypto trading commissions shot up 23x or 2200% during the second quarter.
New York City, NYPosted by
Coinspeaker

Citigroup to Start Trading CME Bitcoin Futures

Citigroup has intentions of trading Bitcoin futures contracts on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The move seems to be in response to an increase in clients requesting more crypto exposure. Financial services firm Citigroup has intentions of trading Bitcoin futures, reveals a source. According to Coindesk, Citigroup, the New York-based banking...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Klarna’s Transaction Volume Increases as US Market Grows

Klarna now has over 90 million active users spread across more than 17 countries and processes 2 million transactions daily. Swedish fintech company Klarna has reported a geometric increase in the transaction volume being conducted via its platform. This was included in the report for the April-June quarter. Reportedly, this happened as the platform now has 20 million users in the United States. This is significant growth from the 17 million users it had in April 2021, and 9 million users just over 15 months ago.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Riches await BlackRock in demystification of DeFi

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The new buzz in cryptocurrencies could use some old-school help. Trading using decentralized finance, or non-traditional platforms for cryptocurrencies known as DeFi, has exploded 10-fold from 2020 to $150 billion in total value at its peak this year. But reducing hacks, as evidenced by some recent whoppers, are just one way that traditional financial firms like BlackRock (BLK.N) can reshape the market.
Stocksetftrends.com

Booming Crypto Markets Bode Well for New Investment Products

The crypto markets topped $2 trillion for the first time since May last week, with Bitcoin hitting over $49,000 on Friday. The crypto markets have been up all month after falling below $30,000 in July. Despite intensified discussion around regulation in Congress this month, crypto proponents have remained hopeful. The...
Currenciessouthfloridareporter.com

How To Buy Bitcoin: 5 Ways To Add The Popular Cryptocurrency To Your Portfolio

Written by James Royal, Senior investing and wealth management reporter – 5 minute read. If you’re considering this decentralized version of digital cash, you have a few different ways to buy bitcoins. You can buy them directly or indirectly from a few traditional brokers, as well as some newer upstarts. In fact, it’s easier than ever to buy bitcoins, and you can likely do it at a lower commission than before too.
Marketstechstartups.com

DeFi startup Omm launches decentralized money markets on ICON Blockchain to disrupt the current banking system

In the United States, The average bank interest rate for interest checking accounts is a meager 0.03%. Savings accounts aren’t any better either. The average savings account rate is currently 0.06%, while the average money market account interest rate is 0.09%. Considering that the annual inflation is at least 4% or more depending on the country you live in, your money loses value every day it stays in the bank.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Nuri launches crypto savings plans

Germany-based neobank Nuri, formally known as Bitwala, has launched a crypto savings plans. The plan focuses on recurring investing to minimise both volatility and the time users spend managing their finances over time. Customers may create a monthly savings plan for Bitcoin and/or Ether and select the day and amount according to their goals. Amounts can be anywhere above EUR 30 with a trading fee of 1%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy