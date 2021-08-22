Cancel
BSCView Price Tops $0.0182 on Major Exchanges (BSCV)

By Phillip Gast
 5 days ago

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BSCView has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $214,258.10 and approximately $8,380.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

