StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 7,688 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.