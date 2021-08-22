Cancel
OpenSea is first NFT marketplace to pass $1 billion in monthly trading volume

By MK Manoylov
theblockcrypto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea has surpassed $1 billion in monthly trading volume, according to data compiled by The Block. OpenSea’s trading volume increased 286% from July to August, and it has carried the majority of NFT monthly trading volume since May of this year. The firm has already seen $1.23 billion in volume this month, while the entire marketplace has seen $1.27 billion.

