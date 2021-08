MLB DFS Picks (LAA/CLE Showdown) Aug 22nd. Maybe it’s that I have fond memories of watching his dad, Paul, as a child, but I just can’t get enough of Cal Quantrill. It’s probably doesn’t hurt that he has great stuff. He uses that sinker early and often, pitching to contact, and as a result keeps his pitch count down. That’s low-key a very valuable attribute of an MLB DFS showdown pitcher. You want him late into the game and you want him to have a chance at a win. Last outing was the first time he didn’t go at least six innings. Add in that his strikeout numbers continue to steadily rise and he seems like the go-to pick for the captain.