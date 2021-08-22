Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers from model that predicted A.J. Brown's strong season
Justin Herbert, Justin Jefferson and Jonathan Taylor were among the top Fantasy football sleepers a season ago. All three will enter their second season high in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings, but which rookies can outperform their 2021 Fantasy football ADP and lead owners to a coveted championship? Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is expected to start Week 1 when the Jaguars take on the Houston Texans on the road.www.cbssports.com
