Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers from model that predicted A.J. Brown's strong season

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Herbert, Justin Jefferson and Jonathan Taylor were among the top Fantasy football sleepers a season ago. All three will enter their second season high in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings, but which rookies can outperform their 2021 Fantasy football ADP and lead owners to a coveted championship? Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is expected to start Week 1 when the Jaguars take on the Houston Texans on the road.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleepers#Titans#American Football#Nfl Draft#Texans#Broncos#Sportsline#Vikings#Wr#Giants#Cousins#Cardinals#Steeler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
Sports
ADP
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLSporting News

Overrated players, potential fantasy busts who move down PPR rankings in 2021

In the era of excellent receiving RBs and more targets for WRs and TEs than ever, there are still guys who aren't exactly flashy in the passing game. Between top studs and late-round sleepers, numerous players move down the 2021 rankings in PPR leagues compared to standard fantasy football formats. These players mostly consist of RBs who aren't highly involved in the passing game and wide receivers who make their living on deep-play shots and touchdowns without a large number of targets and receptions.
NFLThe Ringer

The Combo of Julio Jones and A.J. Brown Is Promising for Fantasy Football—and Scary for Opposing Corners

With a new NFL season right around the corner, all 32 teams are looking to start the year on the right foot. And while no individual player or front office member can completely shape an NFL team, duos are becoming increasingly important. From the college stars being reunited in the pros to the tense QB-GM dynamic in New York, The Ringer is highlighting the most important, interesting, and, in some cases, baffling NFL duos for the 2021 season. Today, it’s Julio Jones and A.J. Brown, perhaps the best on-paper wide receiver tandem in the league.
NFLSportsGrid

A.J. Brown Expected to be Ready for Start of Regular Season

Https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1429802430083043329. Brown has been dealing with a knee injury, which has sidelined him during the Titans’ recent practices. That said, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Brown is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season. The Titans start the year at home against the Cardinals, and they’re listed as three-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Peyton Manning Finally Reveals Answer To Long Asked Question

Peyton Manning will be remembered in history as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever pass through the NFL. However, that didn’t prevent him from going through his career with one of the worst postgame looks ever seen in football: the gigantic red blotch on his forehead. After he carved...
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Jackson Explains Why He Refuses To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

With the NFL season starting in just about a month from now, the league has been having issues when it comes to getting people vaccinated. There are various players out there who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine as they believe it could be harmful to their bodies. This has turned into a huge debate around league circles, and many are frustrated with the penalties that could come with not being jabbed.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Cornerback

On Tuesday afternoon, former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson hinted at his return to the team with a message on social media. Not long later, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that Willson was on a visit to Seattle and likely to sign with the team. Rapoport’s initial report was correct, and the Seahawks soon after re-signed Willson to a new deal.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s Dick Vitale Has A Message For Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow‘s days in the NFL have come to an end (at least at the moment). ESPN’s Dick Vitale is proud of the former Heisman winner for what Tebow accomplished. The Jaguars cut Tebow, who transitioned from quarterback to tight end to make an NFL comeback earlier this year, on Tuesday. He’s now a free agent and awaiting another opportunity, but it’s unlikely one comes his way.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A Scary Admission On Antonio Brown

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season. After some uncertainty at the start of the offseason, Brown re-joined the Bucs for a second year, and head coach Bruce Arians is excited for how he looks now. Speaking to...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees received calls from Saints teammates over his Colin Kaepernick stance

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees’ final season in the NFL didn’t go as smoothly as he would have wanted it to be, thanks in large part to a controversial comment he made that reverberated throughout the league and even outside the realm of football. It could be remembered that Brees, during an interview with Yahoo Finance, associated kneeling — a form of protest initiated by Colin Kaepernick — during the playing of the national anthem with “disrespect” to the flag and what it represents.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Skip Bayless Has A 3-Word Message On Tim Tebow

The Tim Tebow experiment for the Jacksonville Jaguars is officially over after he was part of the cuts to get the roster down to 85 players. Tebow announced his plans for an NFL comeback earlier this summer – at an entirely new position. Unfortunately for the former Heisman Trophy winner, he failed to find success as a tight end.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Raiders drop former Alabama back in early cuts

NFL teams waived five players from Alabama high schools and colleges on Monday with a roster deadline ahead at 3 p.m. CDT Tuesday. · Los Angeles Rams kicker Austin MacGinnis (Prattville), who spent last season on the team’s practice squad. In Los Angeles’ 13-6 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, MacGinnis hit the left upright on a 40-yard field-goal attempt, his only kick of the game. Before joining the Rams, MacGinnis kicked for the Memphis Express of the Alliance for American Football in 2019 and the Dallas Renegades of the XFL in 2020.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...

Comments / 0

Community Policy