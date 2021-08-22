Feleipe Franks has “full confidence” he can be Matt Ryan’s backup

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Here’s what Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks had to say after the 37-17 loss to the Dolphins on Saturday:. (How tough was it? That’s the job of a backup quarterback. The quarterback goes down, you’ve got to go right in. How tough was that for you today?) – “Yeah, it was obviously an unexpected situation, and I tried to take advantage of it. It’s good. I’m grateful to get those extra reps right there, and I just try to take it as a learning experience and keep growing to become the best quarterback I can become. Right there, just kind of like you said, just always need to be ready, especially in the backup position. It was good. We put a couple of good drives together there towards the middle of the game, end of game, but really just not hurting ourselves, and it starts with me. We’ll do a better job of that, cleaning those mistakes up for next week and continue to get better and stack good days on top of good days.”