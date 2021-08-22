Cancel
Feleipe Franks has “full confidence” he can be Matt Ryan’s backup

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron left Saturday’s game with a knee injury and head coach Arthur Smith made it sound like he’s going to be out of action for a long time when he spoke to reporters after the game. McCarron was on track to be the backup to Matt Ryan...

Under the old regime, the Falcons never tried to upgrade their backup quarterback spot. That seemed silly until Matt Schaub tossed 460 yards on the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. Despite some limitations, Schaub was able to keep the Falcons in games. Things worked for as long as Schaub stayed in the NFL. The Falcons had no plan for the future. There was a plan for right-then.
