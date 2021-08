I also believe it's wishful thinking to get anyone out, but I wish them the best in getting it set up. Built and installed the identity management/security system at KIA 15 years ago. That place is a hopeless mess, but I hope we can save who we can, especially the Brits. Just an abject lack of planning over a long period of time, but this is the biggest cluster I've ever seen. And we are pinning our hopes on the Taliban being nice.