Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Don Everly of the Everly Brothers dead at 84

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
Don Everly, whose pioneering, harmonizing rock sound with his younger brother Phil led to more than a dozen hit songs as the Everly Brothers, has died. He was 84.

Don Everly’s death was confirmed on Saturday by his family to the Los Angeles Times. A cause of death was not released.

“Don lived by what he felt in his heart,” his family said in a statement. “Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams ... with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.”

The Everly Brothers had 15 top 10 hits from 1957 to 1962 including “Bye Bye Love,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” “Wake Up Little Susie” and “Cathy’s Clown,” the Times reported. The duo’s harmonies and blend of folk and bluegrass were influential to bands like The Beatles and Simon and Garfunkel, as well as country singer Gram Parsons.

The Everly Brothers were part of the inaugural class inducted in 1986 to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry and James Brown.

