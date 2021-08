A few days ago, FC Cincinnati inked longtime MLS defender Chris Duvall to a contract for the remainder of the season with a club option for next year. The 29-year-old Duvall, a right back who has more than 100 MLS appearances under his belt, had been on trial with FCC. His signing provides cover for normal right back Joe Gyau, who’s played at left winger recently, with center back Nick Hagglund filling in at right back. Duvall made his debut as a sub in Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to the New England Revolution, a result that extended the Orange and Blue’s winless drought to 10 games.