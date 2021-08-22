Cancel
Sullivan: US taking Afghanistan ISIS threat 'absolutely deadly seriously'

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
 5 days ago
National security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday said the U.S. is taking threats of a potential ISIS attack in Afghanistan “absolutely deadly seriously.”. “It is something that we are placing paramount priority on stopping or disrupting, and we will do everything that we can for as long as we are on the ground to keep that from happening. But we are taking it absolutely deadly seriously,” Sullivan told guest host Brianna Keilar on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

