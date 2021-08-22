Man stabbed after argument on Pittsburgh's South Side, police say

Metro Creative

A man was stabbed Sunday on Pittsburgh’s South Side, according to city police.

First responders found the man around 2 a.m. in the 2200 block of East Carson Street with multiple stab wounds to his upper body. He taken by ambulance to a hospital and arrived in stable condition, police said.

Witnesses told police the stabbing happened after an argument. Investigators did not have a suspect description.

In a separate incident, Pittsburgh police responded to the intersection of South 19th and East Carson streets around 2:35 a.m. for a Shotspotter alert that indicated a gun had been fired multiple times. Officers also reported hearing multiple shots fired.

Police said they found several shell casings on the ground. No one was reported to be injured.

Pittsburgh Police began stepping up patrols on the South Side in early July as officials cited a “dangerous and untenable” situation involving crowded sidewalks, unruly pedestrians and sometimes violent tendencies. Shootings on consecutive weekends last month led officials to expedite a plan that restricts traffic, parking and deliveries on the most raucous section of the East Carson Street corridor. Some side streets were closed off to motorists.

The restrictions are in effect from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.