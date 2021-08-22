Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dixie County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Levy by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 09:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued tonight. Target Area: Dixie; Levy The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Suwannee River near Manatee Springs affecting Levy and Dixie Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Suwannee River near Manatee Springs. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 7:00 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 7.0 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 7.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, In Dixie County, water floods portion of New Pine Landing along SE 851st street. Lancaster Landing floods. SE 477th Avenue in Yellow Jacket floods at this level. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, In Dixie County, flooding continues to expand at New Pine Landing. Most of SE 851st street is flooded and SE 837th street begins to flood. Water spreads out through the woods and approaches SE 311st avenue. Flooding worsens near Yellow Jacket with many areas east of SE 793rd street flooded. In Levy County, Minor flooding affects areas along the Manatee Spring run in the state Park. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, In Dixie County, flooding worsens in New Pine Landing. SE 311st Avenue floods at this level. Access to homes on SE 851st street is impossible above this level. Flooding expands from the Yellow Jacket boat landing to include areas between SE 477th avenue and the river. In Levy County water begins to affect areas along NW 132nd court.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Levy County, FL
County
Dixie County, FL
Local
Florida Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suwannee River#Extreme Weather#Se 851st Street#Se 311st Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy