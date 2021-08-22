Cancel
Dixie County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Gilchrist, Lafayette by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 21:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon at 345 PM EDT. Target Area: Dixie; Gilchrist; Lafayette The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Suwannee River at Rock Bluff near Bell (CR 340) affecting Lafayette, Gilchrist and Dixie Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Suwannee River at Rock Bluff near Bell (CR 340). * Until further notice. * At 9:00 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 17.5 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM EDT Sunday was 17.6 feet. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water begins to flood several roads in Gilchrist County downstream of the Rock Bluff gauge. Roads affected include NW 73rd Way, NW 82nd Terrace, SW 25th Place, and SW 86th Way.

alerts.weather.gov

