Pasco County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 09:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning at 1045 AM EDT. Target Area: Pasco The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Florida Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. .Water levels have continued on a downward trend with only scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. Additional water levels are possible with heavy rains over river basins, but water levels should continue to recede over the next week otherwise. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens. * Until this evening. * At 9:00 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 8.0 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Sunday was 8.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 7.4 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Flooding begins at the recreation area on State Road 54. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.1 feet on 05/29/1976. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Cypress Creek SR 54 Worthington 8.0 8.0 Sun 9 am 7.8 7.6 7.4 7.2 7.0

alerts.weather.gov

