FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Wait, what; it’s almost time for the playoffs to take place in fantasy baseball leagues? I guess time flies when you’re having fun. Well, hopefully, this has been a fun season for you! If it has been, and you’ve had a successful enough regular season, it is time to look ahead to the postseason. Which players can you rely on to help you win the championship? Which might be “fools gold” based on their ability to contribute to you reaching your ultimate aspirations? That’s what we’ll break down today.