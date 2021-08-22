Aqua Pennsylvania to Close Kirk Lane in Upper Providence Township, Delaware County
UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP, PA — Aqua Pennsylvania is planning to close Kirk Lane between North Orange Street and Route 252 (Providence Road) in Upper Providence Township, Delaware County, beginning Tuesday, September 2, for water main extension, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The closure will be in place weekdays, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, through late October.www.mychesco.com
Comments / 1