Pennsylvania State

Aqua Pennsylvania to Close Kirk Lane in Upper Providence Township, Delaware County

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPPER PROVIDENCE TWP, PA — Aqua Pennsylvania is planning to close Kirk Lane between North Orange Street and Route 252 (Providence Road) in Upper Providence Township, Delaware County, beginning Tuesday, September 2, for water main extension, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The closure will be in place weekdays, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, through late October.

Comments / 1

 

