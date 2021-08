If we’re being honest, having a 43-inch TV in your home is never going to generate the same envy as the imposing frame of an 85-inch behemoth. But nor does it need to, as size isn’t everything. The best 43-inch TVs are still capable of fulfilling the average person’s TV needs in terms of high-quality visuals, easy access to online content and user-friendliness. At some point in time, a 43-inch TV would have been pushing the extremes of available TV size and well worthy of a place in your living room. However, as technology has moved on, 43-inch devices now find...