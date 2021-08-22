xQc blasts “unreasonable” Twitter haters over their insanely high standards
Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has slammed “unreasonable” Twitter users, claiming that they live in a non-existent realm and hold ridiculously high standards. Despite his incredible popularity on Twitch, xQc knows a thing or two about being called out by anonymous internet users. He doesn’t take it lightly, however, calling out hate for his Twitch gameshow winners and he’s even slammed his own Twitch chat for their comments about his gaming.www.dexerto.com
