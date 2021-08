Our intention today was to return to Horseshoe Bay and have a swim and a paddle in the sparkling blue water, however waking to light rain falling we decided against that idea. Instead we pottered around the campground, catching up with a few domestic chores in the morning. We had a quick trip into town and drove around to Rose Bay – gone were the brilliant blue skies and shimmering turquoise waters, they were both dark and angry looking today. We could only just see the shadows of the Whitsunday Islands through the rain clouds.