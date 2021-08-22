Adjoa B. Asamoah On The Crown Act & The Politics Of Black Hair

It’s not everyday you get to chat with someone who was the National Advisor for Black Engagement for the Biden-Harris Campaign, Social Impact Strategist for the CROWN act, and a faculty member for the Congressional Black Caucus Institute — among many other things. “I wear a number of hats, but all of those hats are consistent with whatever I think my people need me to do at a specific time,” Adjoa B. Asamoah, the 45-year old political and social impact strategist, tells me on a call from Washington DC, where she is working to teach the next generation of lawmakers through the Congressional Black Caucus Institute. “Every day I deal with this sort of outdated myth that you can’t be a master of multiple trades and it’s simply not true.”