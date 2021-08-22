Dr Disrespect slams Warzone’s “horrific” Combat Scout perk as worst change ever

At the start of the Back 4 Blood Early Access Open Beta, Kotaku published an article titled Back 4 Blood Beta Players Think They Hear Zombies Yelling The N-Word. I’ve read this article before jumping into the game myself. Hence, while playing the game, I was on the lookout for the n-word myself. Surely, I told myself, there’s no way any sane developer would put something like that in their game. I also thought that no publisher – Warner Bros. Interactive, no less – would ever allow something like this to pass. Regardless, I played Back 4 Blood with my friends to write my review, and kept a close ear on my stereo. So, was the n-word really make it to the final cut of the game?