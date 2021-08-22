Dr Disrespect slams Warzone’s “horrific” Combat Scout perk as worst change ever

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleStreaming star Dr Disrespect believes the new Combat Scout perk is one of the worst additions to Warzone yet and he isn’t sure how the devs approved it to be added. Over the last few months, Dr Disrespect’s relationship with Warzone has grown more fractious, to the point where he uninstalled the battle royale and stated he’d be taking a pretty decent break. Of course, that didn’t happen, and the Doc continued dominating in Verdansk.

