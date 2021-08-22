Cancel
The Everly Brothers’ Don Everly Dies at 84

Don Everly, the eldest sibling of the Everly Brothers, died at his home in Nashville on Saturday (August 21), The Los Angeles Times reports. A spokesperson for the family confirmed his death to the Times, though a cause of death was not provided. He was 84 years old. “Don lived by what he felt in his heart,” the family wrote in their statement to the Times. “Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams ... with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.”

#The Everly Brothers#The Los Angeles Times#Beatles#Columbia Records#Cadence Records
