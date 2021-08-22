Cancel
Music

Hear Drake Appear to Take Aim at Kanye West With New Trippie Redd Track ‘Betrayal’

By Ilana Kaplan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
Trippie Redd enlisted Drake for his new diss-track “Betrayal,” which is now featured on the expanded edition of Redd’s new LP Trip at Knight .

The song, Redd and the Canadian rapper’s first-ever collaboration, appears to reignite Drake’s feud with longtime rival Kanye West . “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know,” Drake raps on “Betrayal.” “45, 44 (burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ s–t for me, it’s set in stone.”

While Drake has released a handful of collaborations including “ Seeing Green ” with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, as well as singles with Smiley and Brent Faiyaz, his forthcoming album Certified Lover Boy has been delayed and remains without a new release date.

The former alt-rocker’s latest album Trip at Knight comes less than a year since the release of his project Pegasus , which also had a deluxe edition called NEON SHARK. Before Trip at Knight arrived on August 20th, Redd shared singles “Holy Smokes” and “ Miss the Rage .”

Redd’s headlining North American tour is set to kick-off on August 25th at Armory in Minneapolis.

CelebritiesRolling Stone

Lil Nas X Announces ‘Montero’ Release Date

Lil Nas X will release his highly anticipated debut album, Montero, on September 17th via Columbia Records. The rapper announced the release date in a teaser video, which also includes a snippet of a new song. “Creating this album has been therapy for me,” he said in a statement. “I’ve...
MusicRolling Stone

Music Distribution Is Getting More Transparent. It’s About Damn Time

Crack your knuckles and rub those palms together, artists and music-loving onlookers. Here comes one of the biggest buzzwords of the past decade in record label antics: Transparency!. Last year, when it was impossible to tour and ridiculously tough to nab a record deal, Stem — the music distribution and...
MusicRolling Stone

No One Impressed Charlie Watts, Not Even the Stones

There will never be a world without Charlie Watts, because his backbeat changed how the world sounds. The Rolling Stones’ legendary drummer got away with nothing but boss moves, for just about 60 years. For me, the Charlie mystique is all there in his five-second drum intro from “Let It Bleed.” It’s one of the Stones’ best tunes, yet it’s nothing but the band listening to Charlie play. Mick just tries to keep up with him, while the guitars try to keep up with Mick, but Charlie is the guy everybody else is working hard to impress. He made the Stones great by conceding nothing to them.
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Molly And The Krells, ‘Silver And Gold’

Sydney outfit Molly And The Krells have delivered what is undoubtedly one of the year’s best pop-punk tunes, dropping “Silver And Gold” ahead of its official release on Friday. Having first formed in 2016 following vocalist and bassist Blake Cateris‘ exit from his previous band, Molly And The Krells saw...
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

Rick Ross Shares Text From Drake: “Everything Is Unfolding.. I’m About To Be As Free As A Bird”

Rick Ross is currently doing promo for his new book The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire which will be out everywhere on September 7th. One of the shows he did was SiriusXM Urban View’s ‘The Mike Muse Show’ and on the show, Mike Muse asked him about Drake and Kanye West’s feud, seeing as though he’s worked extensively with both of them.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Saweetie's Swimsuit in the "Hit It" Music Video Is Sexy, but It Was Also Created With Intention

Saweetie is one of the many stars who has picked up on the Haus of Pinklemonaid hype this summer, choosing the brand to design her swimsuit for her appearance in the Black Eyed Peas's "Hit It" music video. While the successful 28-year-old rapper also got to wear a striped, crystal-covered dress and rhinestone encrusted skirt set, the Deni one-shoulder cutout one-piece was made thoughtfully just for her in-house by Filipino designer Andru Wallace, who founded the Haus of Pinklemonaid brand in 2013 after starting off in the industry as a stylist.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Kanye Thinks Kim Is ‘Still in Love’ With Him After She Attended His Album Listening Party

It looks like Ye is still holding onto hope for a reconciliation—or at least that’s what fans can gather from the latest of Kanye West’s Donda Kim Kardashian shout-outs. The Grammy-winning rapper hosted another listening party for his tenth studio album at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where his ex-wife was also in attendance. Naturally, Kanye took the opportunity to send a special message to Kim while she was in the audience. “Time and space is a luxury,” Kanye, 44, rapped during one song, before seemingly calling out the reality star directly. “But you came here to show that you’re...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Kanye West: Fans frustrated as rapper announces another Donda listening party

Fans have reacted with frustration to the news that Kanye West is holding a further listening party for Donda while the new album remains unreleased. Following two previous listening party events at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta this summer, West today (Wednesday 19th August) announced that a third would take place in his hometown of Chicago. The event is set to take place at Soldier Field on 26 August; tickets for the event go on sale on 20 August.
CelebritiesBillboard

Rihanna Reacts to Becoming a Billionaire With the Best Three-Word Response

Rihanna is humbly taking a bow in her response to being crowned a billionaire. Forbes revealed Wednesday (Aug. 4) that Rihanna's estimated net worth is about $1.7 billion, mostly due to her Fenty Beauty brand. She is now the richest female musician in the world and second richest female entertainer only behind Oprah Winfrey.
Celebritiesjammin1057.com

Kanye West Allegedly Posts Drake’s Toronto Home Address

The war of “who is going to drop the album first” continues with Kanye adding fuel to the fire as he allegedly posted Drake’s Toronto home address. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Ye posted a Google Maps screenshot of what appears to allegedly be the home of the Canadian rapper.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

6ix9ine Brutally Disrespects King Von After Lil Durk Visits O Block Mural

These days, 6ix9ine gets the most attention when he's being remarkably disrespectful to other rappers, their families, and their loved ones. For the last year, music has not been his core focus as social media has taken up much of his attention span, responding to anything that has to do with Lil Durk, King Von, or other Chicago-based rappers that he has beef with. After a mural was painted for the late King Von in his beloved O Block neighborhood this weekend, Lil Durk visited the street art, which warranted a reply from none other than Tekashi.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Drake Reveals His Pick For Greatest Rapper Alive

Toronto, Canada – As the most-streamed artist of all time with a staggering 39 billion plays on Spotify alone, Drake probably has his fair share of fans who would rank him as the best rapper alive. But who does Drizzy place atop that list?. In a video posted to his...

