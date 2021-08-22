Hear Drake Appear to Take Aim at Kanye West With New Trippie Redd Track ‘Betrayal’

Trippie Redd enlisted Drake for his new diss-track “Betrayal,” which is now featured on the expanded edition of Redd’s new LP Trip at Knight .

The song, Redd and the Canadian rapper’s first-ever collaboration, appears to reignite Drake’s feud with longtime rival Kanye West . “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know,” Drake raps on “Betrayal.” “45, 44 (burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ s–t for me, it’s set in stone.”

While Drake has released a handful of collaborations including “ Seeing Green ” with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, as well as singles with Smiley and Brent Faiyaz, his forthcoming album Certified Lover Boy has been delayed and remains without a new release date.

The former alt-rocker’s latest album Trip at Knight comes less than a year since the release of his project Pegasus , which also had a deluxe edition called NEON SHARK. Before Trip at Knight arrived on August 20th, Redd shared singles “Holy Smokes” and “ Miss the Rage .”

Redd’s headlining North American tour is set to kick-off on August 25th at Armory in Minneapolis.