New York City, NY

Rain cuts short New York's star-studded 'homecoming' concert

By Karen Butler
UPI News
 5 days ago
Marin Alsop conducts the New York Philharmonic while Jennifer Hudson performs at the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" In Central Park in New York City on Saturday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Saturday's We Love NYC Homecoming Concert was cut short due to thunder storms and lightning related to Hurricane Henri, which is expected to make landfall Sunday.

Jennifer Hudson, Andrea Bocelli, the New York Philharmonic, Earth, Wind & Fire, Carlos Santana, Rob Thomas, Journey, Wyclef Jean, Scorpio, Spliff Star, Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, LL Cool J and Remy Ma were among the early performers at the event, which was supposed to last about five hours, but ended after two.

Barry Manilow was singing "I Can't Smile Without You" when the announcement came, telling the crowd of about 60,000 people, who were vaccinated for COVID-19, to clear the field and seek shelter.

Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Elvis Costello, Patti Smith and the Killers never made it to the stage.

"While it's disappointing that tonight's concert had to end early, the safety of everyone in attendance had to come first.To everyone who came out tonight: thank you. Thank you for showing the world that New York City is coming back stronger than ever before," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted.

The event was produced by Clive Davis in coordination with the city of New York and Live Nation. It aired on CNN.

The show was meant to celebrate New York's return to cultural life following the COVID-19 shutdown. Most tickets were free, although some VIP passes were also available for purchase.

It is unclear if the show will be rescheduled.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

