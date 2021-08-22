Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Ypsilanti teen raises $15K to erase medical debt for Michigan families

Posted by 
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

YPSILANTI, MI - Harshini Anand’s passion for public health likely exceeds what you might expect from a typical teenager. Anand, 16, of Ypsilanti, is an active volunteer with the Washtenaw County Health Department as a member of the Health for All Steering Committee, while also serving as president of the Youth Leadership Council for Corner Health Center, where she’s a member of its board of directors.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ypsilanti, MI
Health
State
Michigan State
Ypsilanti, MI
Society
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Local
Michigan Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Debt#Traffic Accident#Charity#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
The Saginaw News

Michigan reports 3,958 new, confirmed cases Thursday, Aug. 26, and Friday, Aug. 27

Michigan reported 3,958 new, confirmed coronavirus cases - an average of 1,979 a day - and 69 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, Aug. 26, and Friday, Aug. 27. Of the new deaths reported Wednesday, 42 were identified in a review of death certificates, done three times a week, and the case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the Michigan Disease Surveillance System since the last web update on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Flint Journal

Michigan dentist charged with 10 counts of Medicaid fraud

LANSING – A Dearborn dentist faces several felonies connected to fraudulent billing, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. Ghada Beydoun, DDS, was arraigned on 10 counts of Medicaid fraud-false claim, a four-year felony, in 54B District Court in East Lansing. According to a news release, Dr. Beydoun was enrolled...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Saginaw News

First 2021 Michigan case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in Livingston County horse

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - Michigan’s first case this year of the mosquito-borne viral disease Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been found in a Livingston County horse. The positive case of the disease, also known as EEE, was found in a 2-year-old Standardbred filly from the county, said Dr. Nora Wineland, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development veterinarian.
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
MLive

Sprawling 649-acre project near Ann Arbor likely to be shot down

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Superior Township is not Ann Arbor. Superior Township is not Canton. That’s the message residents and Superior Township officials gave to developers of a 649-acre project during a Wednesday, Aug. 25 public hearing at a township planning commission meeting. The plan, which supports more than 2,000...
PoliticsPosted by
MLive

Michigan House Speaker wants Whitmer to remove acting unemployment director

Republican House Speaker Jason Wentworth called for Michigan’s top unemployment official to be removed from her post Thursday, arguing the agency would benefit from new leadership amid ongoing challenges. In a press release, Wentworth, R-Farwell, said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should remove Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Liza Estlund Olson and give...
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
MLive

Ann Arbor suicide prevention nonprofit hosting 24-hour virtual fundraiser

ANN ARBOR, MI -Ann Arbor-based suicide prevention nonprofit Garrett’s Space is hosting a 24-hour livestream fundraiser featuring musical performances, inspirational speakers, yoga, fitness and meditation classes. The second Go 24 for Garrett’s Space event will raise funds to support the nonprofit’s wellness program and establish a holistically focused residential center...
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
MLive

For first time in 2 years, University of Michigan move-in day (mostly) normal

ANN ARBOR, MI - For the first time in two years, first-year University of Michigan students are experiencing a (mostly) normal move-in day at their new dorms. Students and their families arrived at their residence halls on Wednesday, Aug. 25, for the first day of the main onslaught of new students for the 2021-22 school year. And while it looked like any other move-in day, there are some new COVID-19 protocols in place this year making it just a little different.
Michigan StatePosted by
Kalamazoo Gazette

Honey Crisp, McIntosh and more: Predicted 2021 harvest dates for Michigan apples

EAST LANSING, MICH. -- Fans of all things fall, here’s some good news: Though it still feels like summer, Michigan’s apple season is about to get rolling. And if you can’t wait to crunch into a Honey Crisp or bake an apple pie, Michigan State University Extension data collected earlier in the growing season suggested that the 2021 harvest dates would be just a few days earlier than normal.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Flint Journal

In rare move, Judge sanctions pro-Trump 9 lawyers for ‘frivolous’ election fraud lawsuit in Michigan

A total of nine attorneys who represented Republican voters in what’s been deemed a “frivolous” lawsuit alleging fraud in Michigan during the 2020 presidential election were sanctioned in a court opinion issued Wednesday. “This lawsuit represents a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process,” U.S. District Judge Linda Parker...

Comments / 1

Community Policy