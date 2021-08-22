Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

30 Low-Maintenance Dog Breeds for First-Time or Busy Pup Owners

By Maryn Liles
Posted by 
Parade
Parade
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let’s face it—owning a dog is a commitment, no matter the breed. They require regular walking, grooming, feeding, and attention. We all need the love of a good dog in our lives, but not everyone has lots of time to devote to them. Maybe it’s work that keeps your schedule busy, or your ability to exercise a lot has changed over time, or you’re just overwhelmed with the idea of being a brand-new pet owner. With proper research, you don’t have to miss out on the joys of being a dog parent.

parade.com

Comments / 0

Parade

Parade

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Breeding#Companion Dog#Toy Dog#Hunting Dog#Instagram#Lady The Hound#Sunny The Snout#Basset Hound View#Basset Hounds#Whippet View#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
PetsHello Magazine

3 most loving dog breeds for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

The 15 Most Intelligent Dog Breeds, According to a Psychologist

If you want an intelligent companion, consider one of these Einstein-esque breeds!. Dogs are about as smart as the average two-year-old, but there is a range of dog intelligence across different breeds. From learning new commands to just knowing what you are thinking, these intelligent dogs will win you over with their smarts.
Petsanimalfair.com

Top Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed

Are you tired of cleaning up mounds of fur off your couch, floor, pillows, clothes, and basically everything? Are you allergic to dander, but still want a dog to call your own? Your seasonal allergies are starting to creep up on you and the last thing you need is a dog that will add to those watery eyes, sneezes, and sniffles. All hope is not lost. There are “hypoallergenic” dog breeds available for adoption. No dog is 100% hypoallergenic, but there are breeds that shed very little fur. From all different sizes and coats, here are our top choices for the breeds with almost non-detectible fur shed.
PetsPosted by
Reader's Digest

15 Best Dogs for Seniors

Affectionate, loyal, nurturing: There are lots of reasons why dogs make great companions for seniors. Not only do dogs provide comfort and friendship, but they also help keep seniors healthy and encourage sociability. In fact, a 2019 study found that people who owned dogs were more likely to maintain better heart health and be more active, than those without pets. “Dogs give seniors a reason to get up and move—and walking a dog keeps them fit,” explains Anita Kinscher-Juran, DVM, a veterinarian at VCA Midpark Animal Hospital in Middleburg Heights, Ohio. Another plus: When you get out of the house for that walk, you have more chances to be social, too, from greeting neighbors on the street to impromptu conversations with fellow dog owners.
PetsHello Magazine

5 naughtiest dog breeds most likely to wreak havoc at home

Pet owners will know that having a cat or dog is not always an easy experience. Many are familiar with the chaos that ensues when a furry destroyer is introduced into our homes. Scratched furniture, chewed skirting boards, broken plant pots and stolen food - not to mention the accidents on the carpet.
Animalsviralhatch.com

Monkey Adopts A Puppy, Defends It From Stray Dogs, And Lets It Eat First

A rhesus macaque monkey adopted an adorable puppy in Rode, India. After watching the monkey defend the little dog from strays, the locals were so impressed that they set out food for the two unlikely friends. To everyone’s surprise, the caretaker monkey was so compassionate that it even let the cute puppy eat first!
Abilene, TXPosted by
KEAN 105

This Beautiful Pet of the Week is Running Out of Time

Meet Maximus the most beautiful "Pet of the Week" and his time is up. After this weekend if Maximus is not adopted or at least "fostered" out to a temporary home, (for the time being) this massive, lovable, chocolate Lab, Retriever, Pointer mix may have to be put down. I...
PetsKXLY

The 63 smartest dog breeds, ranked

Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?. It's time to put those weekly dog park arguments to rest. If you’re looking for a definitive answer to the question of whether or not your pup is smarter than the average dog, then author and professor of canine psychology Stanley Coren’s 2006 book, "The Intelligence of Dogs," is an excellent reference point. It’s widely accepted among the community of canine devotees as an accurate representation of the trainability and overall intelligence of breeds recognized by the American and Canadian Kennel Clubs.
PetsPleated-Jeans.com

Dogs Raised With Cats Act A Little…Different (50 Pics)

If you can’t decide whether to get a cat or a dog, get yourself a dog that acts like a cat. They say cats and dogs are inherently different, but these dogs are challenging that theory. I like cats and dogs, but if I came home to my dog standing...
Petspawtracks.com

6 best dog breeds for couch potatoes

If you live an active lifestyle, a high-energy breed like a Siberian husky is a great fit. But if you prefer spending your free time at home, then your lifestyle is probably much better suited to low-maintenance dog breeds. However, you should keep in mind that even the laziest dogs still need daily walks to remain healthy. With that being said, some breeds are perfectly content to laze about while you binge-watch your favorite shows. We’ve compiled a list of laid-back breeds to help you find the perfect pooch to meet your low-energy needs.
Petscountryliving.com

The 5 dog breeds that make the best companions

Research from the PDSA and YouGov has found that 26% of UK adults have a dog, ammassing to an estimated population of 9.6 million dogs in the UK in total. That's a lot of dog lovers and their four-legged friends. To celebrate International Dog Day 2021, Perfect-Pet Books has taken...
PetsKLFY.com

Pet Stop: Baby needs a forever home

Meet Baby! He is looking for a home through Animal Rescue Foundation of Louisiana – ARFLA! He’s about five months old and a playful puppy. He will be larger when fully grown. Baby gets along with other dogs and cats. He’s currently in a foster home available for a forever home. Visit https://www.arfla.org/ for more information or to adopt ‘Baby.’
AnimalsNewsweek

20 Small Dog Breeds That Don't Bark

While some dogs' bark are worse than their bite, a noisy canine can still create an annoying disturbance. The American Kennel Club's (AKC) chief veterinary officer Dr. Jerry Klein explains some dog breeds are quieter by nature, while others are naturally a little louder. "Barking is a dog's way of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy