A person of interest in the shooting of two students outside a Hammond High School was taken into custody, police said Friday evening. The shooting was reported at approximately 2:25 p.m. near Hammond Central High School, 5926 Calumet Ave. Police initially responded to a call of shots fired and found two high school students who had been shot, according to Lt. Steve Kellogg with the Hammond Police Department. Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals in stable condition.