Cody Garbrandt unloads on Wallid Ismail: “I’m going to YouTube my nuts on your big ass forehead”

By Adam D Martin
 5 days ago
UFC bantamweight Cody Garbrandt unloaded on manager Wallid Ismail, telling him that “I’m going to YouTube my nuts on your big ass forehead.”. Garbrandt is set to drop down to 125lbs later this year when he takes on Kai Kara-France at UFC 269 in December. With a win over a top contender in Kara-France, Garbrandt would likely be in line to fight for the flyweight belt, which is currently held by champion Brandon Moreno. The former champ is, of course, Deiveson Figueiredo, and he and Garbrandt were actually supposed to fight for the title last year before “No Love” was forced to withdraw due to health issues. There have been some suggestions that Garbrandt could fight Figueiredo at 125lbs in a potential title eliminator, but the UFC instead chose to match up Garbrandt with Kara-France, leaving Figueiredo without a dance partner at the moment.

