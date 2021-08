Arsenal open the Premier League season with a trip to newly promoted Brentford on Friday evening. After enduring their worst start of the Premier League era last campaign, Mikel Arteta will be desperate to change the Gunners’ fortunes and forge a path back towards European football. He has been backed in the transfer market with the additions of Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares, however, the squad does still have glaring absentees in attacking midfield and in goal. Follow Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE Meanwhile, Brentford will be competing in the Premier League for the first time in...