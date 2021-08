ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On Sunday, August 22, new Allen High School Football Coach James Shillam passed away from COVID-19 after spending two-and-a-half weeks in the hospital. Shillam had been a football coach for 26 years. He caught COVID-19 in early August, and had just recently been hired to work for Allen ISD. And though his time was cut short, his wife Kyp Shillam said coaching for Allen ISD was a lifelong dream of his. “This was his promised land, this was his dream. Allen was his dream, he always wanted to coach here,” she said. “It meant the world to us, and to...