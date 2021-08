Earlier this year, Ford CEO Jim Farley hinted that a pure electric version of the new Ford Bronco could be on the way. It would be an exciting addition to the lineup which is currently made up of Broncos powered by either a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-pot or a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 with over 300 horsepower. But while a new Bronco EV is yet to be shown, the team at Gateway Bronco, know for their amazing Bronco builds, has just revealed their version of a first-generation Bronco with a powerful electric powertrain. It's an unlikely but oddly appealing combination, especially considering that it'll hit 60 mph in just 4.7 seconds. This old-school electrified Bronco will be sold as either the Fuelie Electric with a 200-mile range or the Luxe-GT Electric which has a range of 300 miles.