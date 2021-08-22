Cancel
Berlin, CT

Berlin police target busy Turnpike intersection

By Nadya Korytnikova , Record-Journal staff
Record-Journal
Record-Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BERLIN — Police are taking extra effort to reduce traffic accidents at the busy intersection of the Berlin Turnpike and Deming Road. Each day, about 50,000 vehicles travel through the Berlin Turnpike-Deming Road intersection, making it one of the busiest in the town, according to the police department. Over the last five years, the town has averaged approximately 44 crashes per month with about two per month at the intersection.

Record-Journal

Record-Journal

Meriden, CT
The Record-Journal brings you breaking news from and the most comprehensive coverage of Meriden, Wallingford, Southington, and Cheshire, CT.

