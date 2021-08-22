Berlin police target busy Turnpike intersection
BERLIN — Police are taking extra effort to reduce traffic accidents at the busy intersection of the Berlin Turnpike and Deming Road. Each day, about 50,000 vehicles travel through the Berlin Turnpike-Deming Road intersection, making it one of the busiest in the town, according to the police department. Over the last five years, the town has averaged approximately 44 crashes per month with about two per month at the intersection.www.myrecordjournal.com
