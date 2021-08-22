Flash Flood Watch issued for Big Island East, Big Island Interior, Big Island North by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:26:00 Expires: 2021-08-24 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground immediately. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island Interior; Big Island North; Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; Big Island Summit; Central Oahu; East Honolulu; Ewa Plain; Haleakala Summit; Honolulu Metro; Kahoolawe; Kauai East; Kauai Mountains; Kauai North; Kauai South; Kauai Southwest; Kipahulu; Kohala; Kona; Koolau Leeward; Koolau Windward; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; Molokai Leeward South; Molokai North; Molokai Southeast; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Waianae Coast; Waianae Mountains; Windward Haleakala FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Molokai, Kauai, Maui, Lanai, Niihau, the Big Island, Oahu and Kahoolawe. * Through late Monday night. * Heavy rain capable of producing flash flooding will develop over the area tonight through Monday night. The threat for heavy rain will first materialize over Maui County and the Big Island, and then spread westward over the remainder of the area late tonight through Monday. * Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff.