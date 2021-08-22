Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii County, HI

Flash Flood Watch issued for Big Island East, Big Island Interior, Big Island North by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 16:26:00 Expires: 2021-08-24 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground immediately. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island Interior; Big Island North; Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; Big Island Summit; Central Oahu; East Honolulu; Ewa Plain; Haleakala Summit; Honolulu Metro; Kahoolawe; Kauai East; Kauai Mountains; Kauai North; Kauai South; Kauai Southwest; Kipahulu; Kohala; Kona; Koolau Leeward; Koolau Windward; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; Molokai Leeward South; Molokai North; Molokai Southeast; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Waianae Coast; Waianae Mountains; Windward Haleakala FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Molokai, Kauai, Maui, Lanai, Niihau, the Big Island, Oahu and Kahoolawe. * Through late Monday night. * Heavy rain capable of producing flash flooding will develop over the area tonight through Monday night. The threat for heavy rain will first materialize over Maui County and the Big Island, and then spread westward over the remainder of the area late tonight through Monday. * Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Honolulu County, HI
County
Hawaii County, HI
County
Maui County, HI
County
Kauai County, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#The Big Island#Extreme Weather#Niihau#Upcountry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy