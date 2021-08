BERLIN — Germany’s top military commander says he believes that about 5,000 people are waiting at the Kabul airport to be flown out. Gen. Eberhard Zorn said Monday the figure has declined from about 7,000 at the weekend. He says: “We are now trying internationally to reduce this number as far as possible to make room for others … and above all, ultimately to cushion somewhat the precarious accommodation and waiting situation there.”