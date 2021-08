This single is radio ready. “Catchin’ Dreams” by Damon Fletcher x Robbie Rosen delicately blends Pop and EDM into a crossover that will be stuck in your head the rest of the day. The progressive house anthem without a doubt will be played out a many festivals for the foreseaable future due to how catch the collaborative effort is. Reminsicnt of Flo-Rida's early catalog or another hybrid connection of sounds and genres' this one is bound to turn all sorts of heads for various fans of music. Would love to hear theses 2 connecting on more jams in the future, but in the meantime I'll have their song “Catchin' Dreams” on repeat. Watch their new visual below and check out a quote on the songs inspiration (via Damon Fletcher) above that! Enjoy.