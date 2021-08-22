From Toyota's Hilux to Ford F-Series: These Are Some of the World's Top-Selling Cars by Country

The current Ford Ranger hasn't been around in America for all that long and already it is seeing its limelight stolen by the Maverick, but despite the fact that the model we get is a little dated, it's performing remarkably well. Yes, Australia gets some really cool versions of the pickup that we don't have access to, including the Raptor X, but while we wait for the new Ranger to be launched, the current version is outselling some pretty big names from Nissan, Jeep, and Chevrolet. According to recently-released second-quarter sales figures, the Ranger has grown in popularity across the Americas.