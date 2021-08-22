From Toyota's Hilux to Ford F-Series: These Are Some of the World's Top-Selling Cars by Country

Owning a car is a big deal for all of us that grew up with car magazines and websites, but also for the average person who needs to travel for work or leisure. Most of us know the feeling of saving money in order to buy a car while calculating all of the expenses associated with its use and maintenance. But which is the cheapest country to own a car? Well, according to a new study by scrapcarcomparison, this title goes to Australia, leaving the US in second place and Denmark in third.