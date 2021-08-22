Cancel
From Toyota's Hilux to Ford F-Series: These Are Some of the World's Top-Selling Cars by Country

By Tom Huddleston Jr., CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFewer people bought cars in 2020 than usual, but some of the world's top automakers weathered the pandemic year surprisingly well. Drivers in the United States, as they have annually for nearly four decades, bought more Ford F-series trucks than any other type of car. Those in countries like Argentina and Australia preferred Toyota pickups, and Swiss drivers typically opted for a mid-sized sedan made by the Czech brand Skoda. That's all according to data from the website BestSellingCarsBlog.com, which analyzed the car brands that topped sales charts in different countries around the world last year.

CarsWANE-TV

July’s fastest-selling car in each state

The global microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales, as production interruptions lower the new car and used car supply, forcing dealers to maintain tight inventory levels. Demand for new cars has continued to outpace supply, with new cars selling nearly a week faster than in June, while demand for used cars has plateaued as used cars are selling slightly slower over the same period.
BusinessPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Toyota’s Chip Crisis Just Got Worse

Toyota’s chip crisis just got worse. While all car manufacturers have been dealing with a combination of problems that have left car manufacturers scrambling to problem-solve and get cars into the hands of consumers, Toyota’s difficulties have just increased. What is Toyota’s chip crisis?. Microchips are often in new car...
CarsCarscoops

Brand New 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Crashed Only A Week After Delivery

The first examples of the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series have just been delivered to their owners and one of them has already been involved in an accident that allegedly happened in Russia. While this is not the first wrecked new-generation Land Cruiser we have come across – this title goes to the several models destroyed a few weeks ago while still in transport – it is probably the first one in public roads.
Traffic AccidentsCarscoops

Teen Crashes A New Toyota Supra At Canadian Car Meet Rendering It A Write-Off

A yellow Toyota Supra has been crashed during a car meet in Calgary, Alberta in Canada over the weekend. Video of the crash was shared to Reddit and shows the driver of the Supra accelerating hard along a street where the event was being held. However, the driver soon loses control of the Japanese sports car with the rear-wheels spinning up and it sliding to the left. Unable to control the slide, the driver is left as nothing more than a passenger as the Toyota slams into a curb on the side of the road before coming to a rest in a parking lot.
EconomyPosted by
Motor1.com

Toyota Finally Hit By Chip Shortage, Will Shut Down Production

Toyota has so far avoided any significant production pauses due to the chip shortage, though that streak of good fortune is coming to an end. A problem that has plagued nearly every other automaker has finally found Toyota, and it’s looking to steal nearly 40 percent of the company’s global production next month as the company idles factories in the US, Canada, Mexico, and other parts of the world.
CarsCarscoops

Australia Is The Cheapest Country To Own A Car Leaving US In Second Place

Owning a car is a big deal for all of us that grew up with car magazines and websites, but also for the average person who needs to travel for work or leisure. Most of us know the feeling of saving money in order to buy a car while calculating all of the expenses associated with its use and maintenance. But which is the cheapest country to own a car? Well, according to a new study by scrapcarcomparison, this title goes to Australia, leaving the US in second place and Denmark in third.
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

Detroit’s Ford halts output for a week as Toyota cuts yield in US amid chip shortage

In the context of a cratering chip shortage that had spanned across global smartphone industry after baffling the US automotive sector, Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday that the beleaguered Japanese automaker was expecting a production drop between 60,000 to 90,000 vehicles in Northern American plants this month citing an unexpected ruckus at its supply chains apart from an ongoing semiconductor shortage alongside an upsurge in delta cases.
CarsCarscoops

Toyota’s New Hybrid Yaris WRC Car Looks Absolutely Ferocious

Toyota has been filmed putting the all-new hybrid Yaris WRC car through its paces as it prepares for the 2022 season. New for next year’s World Rally Championship season will be the introduction of hybrid powertrains for the first time. All cars competing with feature a 1.6-liter direct-injection turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to an electric motor that adds 100 kW (134 hp) and 132 lb-ft (180 Nm) of torque. Vehicles will also be equipped with a 3.9 kWh battery pack which, like the electric motor, is protected by a sealed carbon fiber housing near the rear axle.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Top 10 Car Debuts Over The Years From Germany's Biggest Auto Show

The IAA International Motor Show will kick off in Munich for the first time next month, September 7-12, 2021. It had been held in Frankfurt/Main since 1952, but, like the auto industry, things change. What innovations will car manufacturers present there? Nothing has been decided yet, and it remains to be seen which brands will be at the show at all. For this reason, let's take a look at the glorious IAA past.
CarsPopular Mechanics

Toyota’s New GR86 Is an Affordable Sports Car For Enthusiasts by Enthusiasts

Toyota’s new GR86 is a reminder that low-powered sports cars are incredibly fun to drive. Its slightly bigger 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer engine provides excellent mid-range torque where the previous GT86’s 2.0-liter engine would bog down. Still, it has the versatility to be a daily driver during the week when it’s not barnstorming the track on the weekend.
Buying Carssvdaily.com

Toyota Sells Over 50 Million Corollas

Automaker Toyota announced it has sold the 50-millionth Corolla this past July, a milestone not just in Toyota history, but automotive history, as well. Now in its 12th generation and over 55 years in production, Corolla remains one of the world’s top-selling vehicles. Toyota introduced the Corolla in 1966, and...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

BMW's Electric Plans Include Four Exciting New Models

BMW hasn't introduced an all-new electric vehicle for the United States since the i3 arrived for the 2014 model year. That is about to change with the i4 sedan and iX SUV coming stateside in early 2022. The i4 and iX will act as the first wave of BMW's latest EV onslaught, but the second wave will be even more extensive. According to Automotive News Europe, BMW plans to release four new EVs in the next two years.

