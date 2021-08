Three more men have been charged in a theft ring that stole checks and credit cards out of the mail and later made $300,000 in fraudulent purchases, federal authorities said. Yaseen Salih, 24, of the Iselin section of Woodbridge and Adeeb Salih, 29, of East Orange bought or were provided stolen mail containing checks and from U.S. Postal Service employees, the U.S Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said Thursday said.