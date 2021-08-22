Cancel
Here Are the Country's Cheapest Airports to Park at — and Where Rideshares and Transit Are Better Bets

By Kenneth Kiesnoski, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravel website Upgraded Points analyzed airport parking lot data to compile a list of the 10 cheapest places to park your car while on vacation in 2021. Denver International is the least expensive, at an average $2.50 a day. Boston's Logan International, meanwhile, is the priciest, at an average $21.76...

