After a long plane ride and the tedious process of collecting your belongings, it can be tempting to bypass public transportation (if it’s even available) and be ready to sit back and enjoy the private comfort of a taxi instead. Not all airport taxis around the world are created equal, though. The website FleetLogging has released a study that showcases the price of getting from the airport to the city center by taxis in major cities around the world. After looking at 1,249 different airports, these were its findings about the most expensive and cheapest airport taxis in the world.