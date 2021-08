ATLANTA – When the Cincinnati Reds dealt with injuries this season, one of the big reasons they remained in the playoff hunt was the contributions from their rookies. Look no further than Thursday’s 12-3 win against the Atlanta Braves to measure their impact. Second baseman Jonathan India had two hits and two runs, including a leadoff double to open the first inning and a solo homer in the third. He owns a .400 on-base percentage this year.