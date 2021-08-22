Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weather

Rangers' Kolby Allard: Rangers-Red Sox postponed

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Allard and the Rangers won't face the Red Sox on Sunday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. With Hurricane Henri expected to make landfall in Long Island or Southern New England on Sunday, the Red Sox opted to postpone the contest out of an abundance of caution. The two teams are scheduled to make up the game Monday at 1:10 p.m. ET, weather permitting. Allard, who was scheduled to start Sunday, will presumably be pushed back one day in the pitching schedule to take the hill for Texas in the series finale.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kolby Allard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#Rangers#Inclement Weather#The Red Sox#The Boston Globe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Red Sox who won’t be back next season if they miss the playoffs

The Boston Red Sox are staring regular season failure in the face. A once-unthinkable fate given how they started the year is becoming a reality with every defeat. Boston had been one of the best stories in all of baseball to most of us outside of the Bronx. Despite trading one of the most talented players in all of baseball just two years ago in Mookie Betts, Alex Cora had led this group to the brink of contention, and a strong AL East lead.
MLBNECN

Five Red Sox Players We've Seen Enough of This Season

Tomase: Five Sox players we've seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn't begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBaudacy.com

Jon Lester's advice to Anthony Rizzo revealed a lot about leaving Red Sox

We know the Jon Lester story. Back in the 2014 spring training the Red Sox offered Lester a four-year, $70 million deal, that was remarkably under market value. With the baseline set so low, the Lester camp didn't counter, knowing that the number would have to come in outrageously high in order to meet in the middle. The fear was that the overly-inflated ask would be leaked out, sending negotiations off the rails.
MLBNorwich Bulletin

Schwarber making an impact for Red Sox

BOSTON — Chaim Bloom took a lot of heat from fans who believed he didn't do enough at the trade deadline, and maybe you could argue that's true. But sufficient or not, the players he did bring in have made a difference, especially lately. Look no further than Kyle Schwarber on Wednesday night.
MLBYardbarker

'Baffling' Mistakes Cost Rangers in 8-4 Loss vs Red Sox

There may not be a series in the entire Major League Baseball season that has a worse display of fundamentals than the three recent games between the Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox. On Friday night, the Rangers failed multiple times on the basepaths and botched a common baseball play. On Saturday, Boston committed an abysmal five errors in the field.
MLBNBC Sports

WATCH: Schwarber completes wild Red Sox double play vs. Rangers

Nothing like a 1-2-5-7 double play to welcome Kyle Schwarber to the Boston Red Sox outfield. Schwarber made his fielding debut for the Red Sox on Monday, starting in left field against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park after playing designated hitter in his first six games with Boston. That...
MLBBoston Globe

Winnable game implodes on Hansel Robles, Red Sox in 10th

The Red Sox still lack fundamentals. The attention to detail still eludes a team that is quickly approaching the last game of the season. Just days removed from an “embarrassing” (in manager Alex Cora’s words) nine-run loss to the lowly Texas Rangers, the Red Sox got another taste Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, just one spot higher in the American League standings.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox notebook: Rafael Devers’ 30th homer puts him alone on list with Ted Williams, Kyle Schwarber walks 4 times in win

BOSTON -- Chris Sale wasn’t the only member of the Red Sox to reach rarified air Thursday night. Rafael Devers’ two-run homer in the eighth inning of Boston’s blowout win was his 30th of the season, marking the second time he has reached the 30-home run mark in his young career. Devers became just the second Red Sox player -- joining Ted Williams -- to homer 30 times twice before turning 25. Devers hit 32 homers in 2019; Williams hit at least 30 homers in 1939, 1941 and 1942.
MLBYardbarker

Red Sox prospects Jose Ramirez, Giancarlos Santana making strides in Dominican Summer League

Earlier this week, Red Sox pitching prospect Jose Ramirez put together yet another quality outing for one of the club’s Dominican Summer League affiliates. Over five strong innings of work against the DSL Marlins on Monday, Ramirez kept the opposition off the scoreboard while allowing just one hit and no walks to go along with three strikeouts on the afternoon.
MLBallfans.co

Red Sox vs. Rangers Series Preview

A team lost in the wilderness since 2016, Texas sold hard at the deadline and appear to be heading towards another rebuild cycle. Down. This team is 7-24 since the All-Star break, which is somehow worse than the Orioles!. Pitching Matchups. 8/20: Dane Dunning vs. Chris Sale, 7:10 PM ET...
MLBbaltimorenews.net

Chris Sale back on mound as Red Sox host Rangers

The Boston Red Sox will turn to left-hander Chris Sale, in his second start since returning from Tommy John surgery, for damage control as they get set to host the Texas Rangers for a three-game series beginning Friday. The Red Sox are coming off a disastrous three-game sweep in New...
EnvironmentNashua Telegraph

Red Sox-Rangers will try to give it a go today after storm

BOSTON (AP) — Sunday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park has been postponed because of the approach of Tropical Storm Henri. The series finale will be made up on Monday at 1:10 p.m. Boston’s Nathan Eovaldi (10-8) had been set to face Texas’...
BaseballYardbarker

Rangers' Bats, Pitching Dominate Sloppy Red Sox In 10-1 Rout

It hasn't happened often this season, but on Saturday night, just about everything went right for the Texas Rangers. Texas pummeled the Boston Red Sox by a score of 10-1. The offense racked up 17 hits and went 8-for-22 with runners in scoring position. The Rangers also capitalized on Boston's mistakes, which included an astounding five errors.
Hockeyaudacy.com

Rangers roster moves and special lineup decision vs Red Sox

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Friday was a busy day for the Rangers as the club made several roster moves. 105.3 The Fan's Jared Sandler reacts to each move, plus he tells you why Brock Holt will lead-off tonight vs the Boston Red Sox. Watch the video above.
Sportschatsports.com

Rangers 10, Red Sox 1: U-G-L-Y, The Red Sox Ain’t Got No Alibi

The Red Sox routed the Rangers 6-0 on Friday, and everything seemed to be coming up Boston. They hit in the clutch and pitched well, something we haven’t seen much in combination lately. Friday was like watching a perfectly conceptualized mid-June game. Today... Well today looked like more of the same from an unbelievably underachieving baseball club. The Red Sox were just downright sloppy in this game. There is not a better word than sloppy. I mean there is, but it’s not exactly PG, so sloppy will be the word choice.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 6, Rangers 0: Momentum Swing?

Ooh-wee, the Red Sox desperately needed to get this win under their belt. The team’s recent woes continued into the Bronx, where the club was embarrassingly swept over three games in the span of two days. Needless to say, it was not a fun time. To be honest, nothing has been fun since the early July series in Oakland. Aside from the sweep of the Orioles from August 13-15, the team has managed only a 16-22 record since July 5th. Friday night, momentum shifted a bit, and everything was clicking on all cylinders. Tonight looked like the team from April through June. The offense finally came alive against awful pitching, with runners in scoring position no less. The bullpen looked elite, and Chris Sale pitched a scoreless five innings. Shall we dive right in?
MLBBoston Globe

Game 124: Rangers at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox, having dropped 14 of 20 games — including a three-game sweep at the hands of the Yankees — return home to Fenway Park for a three-game series with Texas. In that 20-game span, the Sox have gone from first place in the AL East and a 2½-game lead to third place, 6½ games back. Here are the standings.
chatsports.com

Red Sox vs. Rangers lineups: “Happy” Sale Day

Chris Sale and the Red Sox look to pull out of yet another August funk tonight against Dane Dunning the Texas Rangers tonight at Fenway Park (7:10 p.m., NESN). The Sox’s August has developed a clear pattern: Lose to the good teams, beat the bad ones. Fortunately, the Rangers fall into the latter category. At 42-79, they are 19 games behind the Angels for fourth place in the AL West. That’s very bad! Much like last weekend’s Orioles series, it’s a sight for sore eyes, the Sox having been maced back to Boston after a lost three-game set in the Bronx.

Comments / 0

Community Policy