Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers from model that predicted A.J. Brown's strong season

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Herbert, Justin Jefferson and Jonathan Taylor were among the top Fantasy football sleepers a season ago. All three will enter their second season high in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings, but which rookies can outperform their 2021 Fantasy football ADP and lead owners to a coveted championship? Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is expected to start Week 1 when the Jaguars take on the Houston Texans on the road.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleepers#Titans#American Football#Nfl Draft#Texans#Broncos#Sportsline#Vikings#Wr#Giants#Cousins#Cardinals#Steeler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
Sports
ADP
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLSporting News

Overrated players, potential fantasy busts who move down PPR rankings in 2021

In the era of excellent receiving RBs and more targets for WRs and TEs than ever, there are still guys who aren't exactly flashy in the passing game. Between top studs and late-round sleepers, numerous players move down the 2021 rankings in PPR leagues compared to standard fantasy football formats. These players mostly consist of RBs who aren't highly involved in the passing game and wide receivers who make their living on deep-play shots and touchdowns without a large number of targets and receptions.
NFLThe Ringer

The Combo of Julio Jones and A.J. Brown Is Promising for Fantasy Football—and Scary for Opposing Corners

With a new NFL season right around the corner, all 32 teams are looking to start the year on the right foot. And while no individual player or front office member can completely shape an NFL team, duos are becoming increasingly important. From the college stars being reunited in the pros to the tense QB-GM dynamic in New York, The Ringer is highlighting the most important, interesting, and, in some cases, baffling NFL duos for the 2021 season. Today, it’s Julio Jones and A.J. Brown, perhaps the best on-paper wide receiver tandem in the league.
NFLfantasypros.com

A.J. Brown expected to be ready for the start of the season

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that A.J. Brown should be ready for the start of the season, despite being sidelined recently with a knee injury. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Brown has been working his way back from post-season surgery on both knees, so it makes sense that the Titans have been bringing him along slowly. Nevertheless, this is encouraging news for a player many fantasy analysts predict will take the next step into elite WR1 territory in 2021. Brown has always had incredible efficiency, and now with Julio Jones playing beside him, teams won't be able to double-team him. If QB Ryan Tannehill can continue to play the way he has since taking over as the starter in Tennessee, Both WRs could finish inside the top 20 for fantasy.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dwayne Haskins’ Surprising Admission

It seems that Dwayne Haskins‘ post-practice comments on how things have been with the Steelers this preseason have earned some attention. Haskins, the former Washington Football Team first-round pick, was named the starter for Pittsburgh’s preseason finale earlier today. It will be his first start since Week 16 of last season.
NFLPopculture

Los Angeles Rams Trade for Super Bowl Champion Running Back

The Los Angeles Rams just added a dynamic running back to the roster. On Wednesday, the Rams announced they have traded for New England Patriots running back Sony Michel. According to ESPN, the Patriots will receive two conditional draft picks - one in the fifth round and another in the sixth from the Rams.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ryan Tannehill News

The Tennessee Titans started to grow concerned about a potential “cluster” of COVID-19 cases after head coach Mike Vrabel turned a positive test over the weekend. On Thursday, the team learned that it will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the next few days. Titans general manager Jon Robinson...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Chiefs first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

Looking to make their third straight Super Bowl appearance and win their second title in three seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to re-tool their roster and come back even stronger heading into the 2021-22 NFL season. After heavily struggling during their Super Bowl matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chiefs definitely have some work to do if they want to return to the Super Bowl next season and come out the other side of it victorious.
NFLfantasypros.com

4 Undervalued Running Backs to Target (2021 Fantasy Football)

Sometimes, we all just want to feel appreciated or valued by those around us. When it comes to fantasy football, we typically place value on players pertaining to their situation or talent. Finding value in fantasy football is the ultimate goal toward winning your respective leagues. With the running back position being a premier position, discovering the value at the position can be advantageous. Seeing that people are completing draft after draft with the regular season steadily approaching, let’s pinpoint some undervalued running backs that you should target.
NFLfantasypros.com

Top-12 Running Backs to Avoid (2021 Fantasy Football)

Everything is relative in fantasy sports. It’s what makes the concept of targeting and avoiding players so difficult. There is seemingly always a price that presents value for a given player. However, there are certain players that fantasy managers are hesitant to draft at their going rate, otherwise known as their average draft position (ADP).
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Mitchell Schwartz destroyed Kirk Cousins on Twitter after 3-and-out

Mitchell Schwartz threw a whole lot of shade on Viking Kirk Cousins’ 3-and-out performance in Friday’s preseason game. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has a bad relationship with reading the situations. Sometimes he delivers. Sometimes, he absolutely, positively does not. Friday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs is showing more of the same again, and some folks are not holding back.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

5 Fantasy Football Busts At Wide Receiver In 2021

The NFL season is right around the corner which means it’s time to evaluate the fantasy football wide receiver busts for 2021. There are a plethora of receivers available this season that could be great plays this year, so avoiding any potential busts should be a top priority. When it...
NFLfantasypros.com

Joe Pisapia’s Top Sleepers for 2021 (Fantasy Football)

Sleepers are players that have a strong chance to exceed expectations to become surprise difference-makers for fantasy owners. Each year, players come out of relatively nowhere to surprise and help fantasy players win their leagues. You can check out our full 2021 Fantasy Football Sleeper Rankings where we ask experts...
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Busts from same NFL model that called Smith-Schuster's disappointing year

When healthy, Giants running back Saquon Barkley is one of the most dynamic running backs in the game and a potential NFL Fantasy football game-changer. However, after missing 14 games last season and spending the beginning of training camp on the PUP list, owners will keep a close eye on his status this preseason. Based on how training camp progresses, he'll move up or down the 2021 Fantasy football rankings.
NFLfantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Sleepers: Quarterbacks (2021)

Allow me to start on my soapbox. I am talking to those who play in a 10 or 12 team league that starts one quarterback and has a short bench (approximately five spots): if you draft an elite quarterback, do not roster a backup. There is one caveat, which we will get to shortly. But if you roster one of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, or Lamar Jackson, the instances of needing to use a player like Matt Ryan are exactly one bye week. The reality is those quarterbacks required high draft capital, and the flex positions sacrificed to procure them require dart throws from the bench. The lack of bench optimization is a common roster management mistake and an accessible improvement area.
NFLfantasypros.com

5 Tight Ends Our Experts Like More Than ECR (2021 Fantasy Football)

Rankings are the backbone of your fantasy football draft preparation. Rather than use the rankings from a single person, we provide you with a consensus of over 100 fantasy football experts via our Expert Consensus Rankings. Today, we’re taking a look at players our experts — Mike Tagliere, Kyle Yates,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy