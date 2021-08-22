Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Diamondbacks' Noe Ramirez: Can't hold lead

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Ramirez allowed two runs on one hit and one walk in one inning of Saturday's 5-2 loss to Colorado. Ramirez, who was recently reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list, came on in the eighth inning to protect a 2-0 lead but failed in that endeavor. The right-hander walked the first batter faced, then was tagged for a two-run home run by pinch hitter Garrett Hampson. He had pitched in a similar role prior to his IL stint and was effective. Entering Saturday's game, Ramirez authored six consecutive scoreless outings, allowing one hit, walking none and striking out six while picking up four holds.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Hampson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#Il
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBtucsonpost.com

D-backs activate RHP Noe Ramirez from COVID list

The Arizona Diamondbacks activated reliever Noe Ramirez from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday. The 31-year-old right-hander landed on the list on July 30 after testing positive for the virus, according to manager Torey Lovullo. Ramirez signed with Arizona as a free agent on May 22 after being designated for assignment...
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Asdrubal Cabrera: Not starting Thursday

Cabrera isn't starting Thursday's game against the Phillies. Manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Cabrera may see less playing time across the final few weeks of the season, and the 35-year-old will be out of the lineup for a second straight game. Josh VanMeter will take over at the hot corner and bat third.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Blasts game-tying homer

Walker went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer and three strikeouts in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Phillies. Walker struck out in his first three at-bats Friday, but he sent the game to extra innings with his two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning. The 30-year-old has recorded hits in eight of his last 10 games and has slashed .371/.463/.600 with two homers, two doubles, eight RBI and six runs during that time.
MLBNorwich Bulletin

Schwarber making an impact for Red Sox

BOSTON — Chaim Bloom took a lot of heat from fans who believed he didn't do enough at the trade deadline, and maybe you could argue that's true. But sufficient or not, the players he did bring in have made a difference, especially lately. Look no further than Kyle Schwarber on Wednesday night.
MLBMLB

495?! Sanó's Monster homer exits Fenway

BOSTON -- Here’s one thing Twins manager Rocco Baldelli always points out about Miguel Sanó: Much of the time, all he needs to do is make solid contact, and it’s a safe bet that he’ll hit the baseball a long, long way. Sometimes, the big man makes more than simply...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

José Abreu ties it up in the 9th, but the Chicago White Sox can’t hold off New York Yankees in an extra-innings loss

The Chicago White Sox were down to their final strike in the ninth inning Saturday against the New York Yankees. First baseman José Abreu gave the team hope with a game-tying solo home run, sending the sellout crowd of 38,477 at Guaranteed Rate Field into a frenzy. But Aaron Judge continued his monster series for the Yankees, driving in the go-ahead run with a single in the 10th against ...
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Luis Patino: Pushed back in pitching schedule

Patino isn't expected to make his next start until Monday's series opener versus the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. After making his last start Aug. 21, Patino appeared lined up to take the hill during this weekend's series in Baltimore, but the Rays will instead take advantage of their newfound rotation depth and push the 21-year-old right-hander back a couple days in the pitching schedule. Considering that Patino is already up to 81 innings in 2021 between the majors and Triple-A Durham after he tossed only 17.1 innings in 2020, the Rays are likely cognizant of managing the right-hander's workload down the stretch. Given that Patino has been one of the Rays' more reliable starters, he doesn't appear at risk of moving to the bullpen or being shut down just yet, but expect him to receive more time off between outings in light of the emergence of Drew Rasmussen and the return of Chris Archer from the injured list.
MLBdrgnews.com

Twins Homer Past Red Sox, Including Gigantic Homer By Sano

BOSTON (AP) — Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, who grew up in Rhode Island rooting for the Red Sox and played for them near the end of his career, knows better than to mess with the legend of Ted Williams in Boston. And yet, he said: “I don’t know how a...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys can't hold late lead, fall 19-16 to Cardinals in injury-riddled preseason game

The Dallas Cowboys came maddeningly close to winning their first preseason contest since the third game of the 2019 exhibition season, but it wasn’t meant to be. Fourth-string quarterback Ben DiNucci led Dallas on a drive to take a three-point lead in the fourth quarter, but two late Arizona Cardinals field goals kept the Cowboys out of the win column as they fell, 19-16.
MLBkion546.com

Tsutsugo, Reynolds lead Pirates’ rally past Diamondbacks 6-5

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yoshi Tsutsugo homered and Bryan Reynolds tripled in the seventh to help the Pittsburgh Pirates rally to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5. With the game tied in the eighth, Noé Ramirez (0-1) walked three straight to load the bases before Jake Faria came in to face Ke’Bryan Hayes with one out. Hayes sent a dribbler to short on the 10th pitch of the at-bat, scoring Kevin Newman.Pirates reliever Anthony Banda (2-0) struck out the side in the eighth. David Bednar retired the side in order in the ninth for his second major league save.
MLBAsbury Park Press

NY Mets, Aaron Loup can't hold off Giants as team continues to fade in NL East race

NEW YORK — In one at-bat, the Mets provided a glimpse of their entire season. With the Mets down a run, Pete Alonso, their hottest hitter, stepped to the plate to face Giants closer Jake McGee. Bases loaded. Two outs. Citi Field crowd on its feet. The Giants had already made two mistakes in the field that allowed the Mets to have a chance here.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Brett Gardner: Remains out of lineup

Gardner isn't starting Saturday's game against the Athletics. Gardner will be out of the lineup for the fifth time in the last six games as Aaron Judge continues to see increased time in center field. Joey Gallo, Judge and Giancarlo Stanton will start in the outfield from left to right.
MLBnumberfire.com

Andrew Vaughn starting for White Sox Wednesday night

Chicago White Sox outfielder Andrew Vaughn is back in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Toronto Blue Jays. Vaughn is starting in left field and hitting sixth after being held out of Tuesday's lineup. Eloy Jimenez is shifting to play designated hitter in place of an idle Jake Lamb.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' 13-game winning streak: Four reasons New York has their longest winning streak since 1961

On the morning of Aug. 14, the New York Yankees were 63-52 and 2 1/2 games behind the second American League wild card spot. Fourteen days later, the Yankees have yet to lose another game, and have ridden a 13-game winning streak to a three-game lead for the first AL wild card spot. The Yankees haven't lost since Tim Anderson's walk-off homer for the White Sox in the Field of Dreams Game.
MLBBay News 9

Mejia's 9th-inning home run powers Rays past Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Francisco Mejia hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the ninth inning, Brandon Lowe connected for his 30th of the season and the AL-East leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the slumping Philadelphia Phillies 7-4 on Wednesday night. Rookie Wander Franco had two hits to extend his on-base streak to...
MLBFOX Sports

Donaldson, Cave homer in 10th to lead Twins past Red Sox 9-6

BOSTON (AP) — Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, who grew up in Rhode Island rooting for the Red Sox and played for them near the end of his career, knows better than to mess with the legend of Ted Williams in Boston. And yet, he said: “I don’t know how a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy