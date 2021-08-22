Diamondbacks' Noe Ramirez: Can't hold lead
Ramirez allowed two runs on one hit and one walk in one inning of Saturday's 5-2 loss to Colorado. Ramirez, who was recently reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list, came on in the eighth inning to protect a 2-0 lead but failed in that endeavor. The right-hander walked the first batter faced, then was tagged for a two-run home run by pinch hitter Garrett Hampson. He had pitched in a similar role prior to his IL stint and was effective. Entering Saturday's game, Ramirez authored six consecutive scoreless outings, allowing one hit, walking none and striking out six while picking up four holds.www.cbssports.com
