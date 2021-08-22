Diamondbacks' Noe Ramirez: Can't hold lead

Patino isn't expected to make his next start until Monday's series opener versus the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. After making his last start Aug. 21, Patino appeared lined up to take the hill during this weekend's series in Baltimore, but the Rays will instead take advantage of their newfound rotation depth and push the 21-year-old right-hander back a couple days in the pitching schedule. Considering that Patino is already up to 81 innings in 2021 between the majors and Triple-A Durham after he tossed only 17.1 innings in 2020, the Rays are likely cognizant of managing the right-hander's workload down the stretch. Given that Patino has been one of the Rays' more reliable starters, he doesn't appear at risk of moving to the bullpen or being shut down just yet, but expect him to receive more time off between outings in light of the emergence of Drew Rasmussen and the return of Chris Archer from the injured list.