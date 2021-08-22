Cancel
MLB

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Rangers-Red Sox postponed

 6 days ago

Eovaldi and the Red Sox won't face the Rangers on Sunday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. With Hurricane Henri expected to make landfall in Long Island or Southern New England on Sunday, the Red Sox opted to postpone the contest out of an abundance of caution. The two teams are scheduled to make up the game Monday at 1:10 p.m. ET, weather permitting. Eovaldi, who was scheduled to start Sunday, will presumably be pushed back one day in the pitching schedule to take the hill for Boston in the series finale.

Nathan Eovaldi
#Inclement Weather#Red Sox#The Red Sox#The Boston Globe
