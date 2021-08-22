Cancel
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Not starting Sunday

 6 days ago

Barnhart is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Consecutive hitless performances have lowered Barnhart's average to .273 in the last 10 games. He has a home run, three doubles and five RBI in that span. Tyler Stephenson is catching and batting second Sunday.

