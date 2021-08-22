Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

More details released on vaccination requirements for establishments, activities, and organized sports

By Pacific News Center
pncguam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) has issued DPHSS Guidance Memo 2021-19, which details the vaccination requirements for establishments, activities, and organized sports, pursuant to Governor’s Executive Order No. 2021-19. The enforcement of these provisions will commence on Monday, September 6, 2021. DPHSS Guidance Memo 2021-19 supersedes...

www.pncguam.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Courts#Etiquette#Dphss Guidance#Shopping Centers#Gymnasiums#Theaters#Guamrecovery Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
Medina County, TXdevinenews.com

Full approval on Pfizer vaccine, four more deaths reported

Press Release August, 23, 2021–First, FDA has granted full approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 16 years of age and older. This is a great achievement for public health and should help boost public confidence in vaccine safety. The Pfizer vaccine continues to be available under an emergency use authorization (EUA) for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.
Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
Public HealthInsurance Journal

OSHA Urges Employers to Require Vaccinated Workers to Wear Masks

The U.S. agency that regulates workplace safety issued guidance on Friday urging employers to require many fully vaccinated workers to wear masks to protect unvaccinated colleagues and customers, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommended that workers wear masks “in areas of substantial...
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

American Hospital Association calls for withdrawal of OSHA's temporary COVID-19 standard for healthcare workers

Citing efforts already in place at hospitals, the American Hospital Association is urging the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to withdraw its COVID-19 emergency temporary standard for healthcare workers. An Aug. 20 letter from the association calls on OSHA to move forward with a withdrawal of the emergency temporary standard...
Public HealthPosted by
The Counter

OSHA reverses course, urges universal masking for restaurants, meat processing plants, and other indoor workplaces

The latest recommendations apply to areas with high community transmission of Covid-19—that’s 94 percent of U.S. counties. Some advocates say it’s the bare minimum. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) wants workers to mask up again. The agency, which oversees workplace safety, revised its pandemic guidance last Friday to...
Los Angeles County, CASouth Pasadena News

Public Health Supports Schools with Reopening, Prevention Strategies

With many school districts countywide now reopening, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health), School Technical Assistance (STAT) teams are reaching out to schools proactively to assess COVID-19 preventive readiness and advise on options for improvement. During recent visits, STAT educators found that schools with significant safety enhancements...
CollegesNBC San Diego

Stanford Will Require Weekly COVID-19 Testing Regardless of Vaccination Status

Stanford University announced Wednesday the institution will require weekly COVID-19 testing regardless of vaccination status beginning Aug. 15 as cases continue to rise. According to The Stanford Daily, the university may be the first one in the country to enforce such mandate. In a statement, Student Affairs officials said testing...
Public Healthwgvunews.org

MIOSHA asks employers to adopt new CDC mask guidance

The state’s workplace safety agency is urging businesses to adopt the CDC’s new mask recommendations to help stave off the spread of new COVID-19 variants. But the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is NOT issuing an order to require it. Sean Egan is MIOSHA’s director of workplace safety. He...
Public HealthPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

First major US city announces it will mandate proof of full vaccinations for certain indoor activities

San Francisco became the the first major US city to mandate proof of full vaccinations for certain indoor activities Thursday. City residents age 12 and older will now be required to show proof they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to enter indoor restaurants, bars, gyms and theaters, as well as large event spaces with at least 1,000 […]
Grocery & SupermaketWEAR

All Publix employees begin masking up regardless of vaccine status

Beginning Monday, Publix is requiring all associates to wear face covering over their noses while inside any Publix location, regardless of vaccination status. The grocery chain's decision comes following the CDC's guidance that people in areas of substantial or high transmission risk wear face coverings when indoors. Private businesses can...
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Weekly Briefing: In a Covid-19 Hotspot, No Vaccine Mandate

Two weeks ago, we reported that as the Delta coronavirus variant surged, many colleges were trading dreams of a normal fall semester for more pandemic planning. Nearly every day since, there’s been a new report about the virus and a policy shift at a college. Here’s a guide to those changes:
Public Healthourquadcities.com

Genesis to require employee, medical staff vaccinations

Genesis Health System will require all employees and medical staff to be fully vaccinated to prevent spread of the COVID-19 virus. All employees and medical staff will be required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 8, or submit paperwork requesting a religious or medical exemption by the same date, a news release says.

Comments / 0

Community Policy