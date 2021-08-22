More details released on vaccination requirements for establishments, activities, and organized sports
The Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) has issued DPHSS Guidance Memo 2021-19, which details the vaccination requirements for establishments, activities, and organized sports, pursuant to Governor’s Executive Order No. 2021-19. The enforcement of these provisions will commence on Monday, September 6, 2021. DPHSS Guidance Memo 2021-19 supersedes...www.pncguam.com
Comments / 0