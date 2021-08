Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich is fond of boxing analogies, so let’s use one to describe Jacob Eason. The second-year quarterback knows how to take a punch. While Eason would never admit it, it had to be a punch to the gut when Reich told him he was going to start splitting first-team snaps with sixth-round rookie Sam Ehlinger. After all, it wasn’t long before that conversation that Reich had told the football-watching world the backup job was Eason’s to lose.